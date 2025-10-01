New Delhi, October 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered condolences after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit the Philippines. He underscored that India stands in solidarity with the Philippines and offered prayers to the bereaved families. In a post on X he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time."

Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that at least 69 people have been confirmed killed and almost 150 injured after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu, according to officials. Citing the United States Geological Survey, Al Jazeera reported that the earthquake struck at 9:59pm local time on Tuesday (13:59 GMT) off Cebu Island's northern tip near Bogo. The city is a home to about 90,000 residents. The earthquake was followed by four earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher in the area after the first tremor. Earthquake in Philippines: Death Toll Rises to 69 After 6.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Cebu Province.

As per local news outlets, a "state of calamity" has been declared in parts of Cebu. The powerful earthquake caused power outages and brought down buildings. The Cebu provincial government put out a call on its official Facebook page for medical volunteers to assist in the aftermath of the quake according to Al Jazeera. "We are still assessing the damage," Pamela Baricuatro, the governor of Cebu, said in a video posted on social media. "But it could be worse than we think,"she said, adding that she has been in touch with the president's office and is asking for aid. Earthquake in Philippines: British Influencer Sam Pepper’s Livestream Captures Moment When 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Cebu City.

Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2025

Baricuatro later said that an unspecified number of houses and a hospital were damaged due to the earthquake and that emergency medical teams were being deployed to treat residents who were injured, Al Jazeera reported.

