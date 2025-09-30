British influencer Sam Pepper’s livestream captured the terrifying moment when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu City in the Philippines on Tuesday, September 30. The tremor was the first of three powerful quakes, measuring 7.0, 7.0, and 6.9, that hit the Eastern Visayas region within minutes, according to the USGS. A clip from Pepper's livestream has gone viral on social media, showing Pepper along with other customers rushing out of the cafe as the building began to shake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre confirmed there was no tsunami threat, while the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of possible aftershocks and structural damage. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of 6.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Jolts Mindanao; No Casualties Reported.

Philippines Quake Captured on Sam Pepper Livestream

