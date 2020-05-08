India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Continues to Flourish: EAM After Conversation with Uzbek Counterpart

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of coronavirus in a conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov."Warm conversation with FM @a_h_kamilov of #Uzbekistan. Discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of #CoronaVirus," said EAM in a tweet."Also preparing for India - Central Asia Dialogue and further bilateral engagements. Our shared approach to Afghanistan was evident. This Strategic Partnership continues to flourish," Jaishankar added. (ANI)

