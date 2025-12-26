The Indian women's cricket team has secured a dominant series victory against Sri Lanka, establishing an unassailable 3-0 lead in their T20 International series. In the third match, played on Friday, December 26, India delivered a comprehensive performance, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. Stellar contributions from fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, and opener Shafali Verma were central to India's commanding win. Jemimah Rodrigues Appointed Delhi Capitals Women's New Captain Ahead of WPL 2026.

Clinical Bowling Effort Restricts Sri Lanka

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka struggled to build a significant total against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. They were restricted to a modest score of 112 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was instrumental, delivering a destructive spell of 4 wickets for 21 runs, effectively dismantling the top order and stifling the scoring rate. All-rounder Deepti Sharma provided crucial support, maintaining tight lines and picking up 3 wickets for just 18 runs, further containing the Sri Lankan innings.

Shafali Verma Spearheads Swift Chase

In pursuit of the modest target of 113, India's batting lineup exhibited confidence and aggression. Opener Shafali Verma spearheaded the chase with a brisk and impactful innings, scoring a rapid 79* runs off just 42 balls. Her aggressive approach, which included eleven fours and three sixes, ensured India maintained a healthy run rate and diminished any pressure.

Despite losing a couple of wickets, the Indian batters comfortably reached the target, securing the victory by eight wickets in 13.2 overs with 40 balls to spare. The chase demonstrated India's batting power and ability to handle pressure.

Series Dominance and Future Outlook

This comprehensive eight-wicket victory not only sealed the third T20I but also confirmed India's unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The performance underscores India's current form and depth in the T20I format, with both their bowling and batting units showcasing significant strength. BCCI Revies Payment Structure for Domestic Women's Cricketers; Boosts Pay By Hiking Match Fees Upto INR 50,000 Per Day: Sources.

For Sri Lanka, the series proved challenging, highlighting areas for improvement, particularly in their batting consistency against top-tier opposition. India will now look to carry this momentum into their upcoming fixtures, reinforcing their position as a formidable force in women's international cricket.

