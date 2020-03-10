Indian Envoy Meets Senator Jim Risch to Strengthen India-US Relations

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 10 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday met Senator Jim Risch and discussed ways to strengthen India and US relations.Sandu and the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Risch, also discussed ways to work together to deepen the partnership between the two countries."Strengthening India-US Relations. I met [?]@SenatorRisch[?] Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee and renewed old connections. We discussed ways to work together to deepen our partnership," tweeted Sandhu. (ANI)

