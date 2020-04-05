India's Resolve Against Coronavirus Will Win: Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday night lit earthen lamps along with his family responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.PM Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light candle, 'diya', or flashlight to mark India's fight against coronavirus."Today, the entire country has given a message of moving from darkness to light by showing its collective resolve. I also lit the earthen lamp at 9 o'clock. India's resolve will certainly win against the Coronavirus," his tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.Several other Union Minister also took part in the drive.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lit earthen lamps at his residence today.Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lit earthen lamps outside the CM residence in Guwahati.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 including 83 deaths. (ANI)

