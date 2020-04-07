IndiGo Allowed Operating over 30 Relief Flights Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, IndiGo has been authorised to operate over 30 relief flights in the country to carry medical equipment and supplies.Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: "We are humbled and gratified that despite the lockdown, we have so far been authorised to operate at our own cost over thirty emergency relief flights carrying medical equipment and supplies from one part of the country to another. We know how critical it is for health workers in every corner of the country to get immediate access to medical supplies."As per an official release, these flights have been successful in carrying and supplying the medical equipment and other requisite resources across the country, while adhering to all precautionary measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)