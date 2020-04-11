Inquiry Ordered Against Amitabh Gupta for Permitting Wadhawan Family to Travel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Department on Friday ordered an inquiry against IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, who allegedly gave permission letter to the Wadhawan family to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.The inquiry would be conducted by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance, Manoj Saunik in a time frame of 15 days, said an official order issued on Friday.Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect till the pending of inquiry. Shrikant Singh will take charge as the new Principal Secretary, Special, in place of Amitabh Gupta.Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Satara, asking them not to release businessmen Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan from the quarantine facility. A CBI court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a fraud case. (ANI)

