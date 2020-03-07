IOA Appoints Mukesh Kumar as Its Observer for VFI Elections

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday appointed Mukesh Kumar as its observer for elections of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI).The elections are scheduled to take place on March 15. Kumar is the Associate Vice President of Judo Federation of India."We are pleased to appoint you (Mukesh Kumar - Associate Vice President of Judo Federation of India) as IOA observer for elections of Volleyball Federation of India on 15th March, 2020 and will request you to submit your report to IOA after the elections," IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said in a letter written to Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)