Iqbal Mirchi Case: ED Searches Premises of Businessman Sudhakar Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of Sudhakar Shetty, owner of Sahana group of companies, in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi.Sahana group of companies is a Mumbai-based realty firm.ED is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.According to the ED, the properties were allegedly acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family and relatives.It has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one in the UAE and 25 in the UK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)