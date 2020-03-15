Italy Reports 175 Deaths from Coronavirus, Toll Now 1,411

World. (File Image)

Rome [Italy], Mar 15 (ANI): Italy on Saturday (local time) reported 175 deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,411.The country also reported 3,500 new cases in the last 24 hours. "The number of casualties - 175," Head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced.At the same time, almost 3,500 new cases have been registered, taking the overall number -- including recoveries -- to over 21,100 cases.Italy remains the worst-hit nation in Europe and the fastest spreading number of cases in the world, despite having gone into complete lockdown last week.The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)

