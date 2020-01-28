ITBP Wins 1st Ice Hockey Championship of Ladakh

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Border guarding force ITBP on Tuesday won the first-ever ice hockey tournament organised in the newly-created union territory of Ladakh, officials said.

The ITBP defeated the Army's Ladakh Scouts regimental centre team to lift the 'fire and fury' cup.

The match was held in Leh at an altitude of 11,000 feet where the temperature hovered around minus 20 degrees, officials said.

The match was decided with a penalty shoot out after the two teams drew at 4-4, they said.

Thirteen teams participated in the championship that began on January 22.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), that is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control with China, is the national ice hockey champion.

Ladakh was declared a UT along with Jammu-Kashmir on October 31 last year after the Union government ended the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir provided under Article 370.

