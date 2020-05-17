J-K Administration Extends Lockdown Till May 19

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that the lockdown in the Union Territory will continue till May 19."Whereas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has extended lockdown measures up to 31st May 2020, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairman of the State Executive Committee, hereby orders that the guidelines/instructions issued vide Order No. 49-JK-(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 03.05.2020 shall continue to remain valid till 19.05.2020," reads the order.On May 3, Jammu and Kashmir administration categorised all districts as red, orange and green zones to contain the further spread of COVID-19.In the red zone, the government has put all the districts of Kashmir, and the districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba. Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban and Rajouri districts are under the orange zone. The districts under the green zone are Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch. (ANI)

