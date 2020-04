J-K Police Arrest Two for Circulating Fake News on Social Media

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): The cyber crime wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly circulating fake news on social media. "It was learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of a proscribed terrorist organization on social media and to provoke the masses and cause disaffection against the country. The said actions have been undertaken by these miscreants in order to mislead the public in general and youth in particular," the police said.Accordingly, a case FIR No. 05/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. "General public is advised not to circulate unauthentic and fake information through social media platforms. Any person found indulging in such activities will be dealt with strictly under law." the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)