Jagmohan Dalmiya's Son Elected President of Cricket Association of Bengal

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Former president of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI),Jagmohan Dalmiya's son, Avishek Dalmiya on Wednesday was elected as the new president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Along with Avishek, Snehaish Ganguly was also elected as the new secretary of CAB. Snehaish Ganguly is the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.In October 2019, Ganguly was elected as the president during the General Body Meeting at the BCCI headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.Ganguly will serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. Previously, Ganguly also held the post of CAB president. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)