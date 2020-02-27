Jaishankar Welcomes New Zealand Dy PM, Trade Minister; Discusses Ways to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Trade Minister David Parker and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between two countries.They also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, multilateralism, Commonwealth and counter-terrorism."Pleased to receive Deputy PM & FM @winstonpeters and Trade Minister @DavidParkerMP of New Zealand. Discussed stepping up bilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, multilateralism, Commonwealth, and counter-terrorism," tweeted Jaishankar Peters arrived in India on Tuesday for a four-day visit. He visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.On February 27, Peters is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat before departing for Mumbai later in the day.On Friday, he will participate in the opening bell of the daily trading session followed by a speech at the Bombay Stock Exchange.He is scheduled to depart from India at 11:35 pm on Friday night. (ANI)

