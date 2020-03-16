Jammu and Kashmir Coronavirus Cases Reach 3

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Mar 16 (ANI): One more case with travel history to Saudi Arabia, has been confirmed positive with COVID-19, taking the total to three in the union territory. The patient had reported high viral load earlier, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday."One more case, with travel history to Saudi Arabia, confirmed positive. Had reported high viral load earlier. Total 3 positive cases now in the union territory," Kansal said.This comes after a state government daily media bulletin on COVID-19 said that a total of 176 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period."A total of 176 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance. A total of 2478 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while as 2095 persons are under home quarantine," bulletin said."Persons who are in hospital quarantine stand at 29 and 178 persons are under home surveillance. 106 samples have been sent for testing, of which 98 tested asnegative and only two cases have tested positive, so far while as reports of six cases are awaited till today,"Bulletin added.The bulletin also asked people to not to panic andtake precautions and also advised them the ways to combat coronavirus."The person who has returned from coronavirus affected countries or have been in contact with a person suspected / confirmed with Covid-19 disease, should stay at home and isolate himself from family members for 14 days. People should wash hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer after sneezing, coughing, touching surfaces, before meals and after using toilets. Furthermore, people should cover their mouth with handkerchief/tissue paper while coughing and sneezing, and throw tissue in the dustbin after using it," the Bulletin reads.The Media Bulletin has advised people to avoid touching ones eyes, nose and mouth, use surgical mask if one develop cough, fever or breathing difficulty and immediately contact the doctor. People have been advised not to attend large public gatherings.Media Bulletin has advised to maintain social distancing, avoid un-necessary travel and use of public transport; avoid crowded places and large gatherings, not to spit in public.People have been urged to rely only on the information released by the government in this regard through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

