Janata Curfew: Indian Railways Cancels All Trains on Sunday

New Delhi[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains originating between Saturday midnight to 10 p.m. on Sunday and all long-distance mail/express and Intercity trains (including premium trains) originating between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m on that day.The changes have been made as part of the regulation of train service during Janata Curfew in the wake of COVID-19."No passenger or express train will originate from any railway station on the country between Saturday/Sunday midnight to 10:00 pm on Sunday," said an order issued by Indian Railways.A press release said that the demand for rail travel will be vastly reduced during the Janata Curfew hours from 7 a.m to 9 p.m on Sunday. The Railways Ministry has also advised zonal railways to reduce suburban services, and the same in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Secunderabad will be reduced to bare minimum level on Sunday.It said the zonal railways have also been advised to cancel all passenger trains originating between Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday.The zonal railways have also been advised that all long-distance mail/express and Intercity trains (including premium trains) originating between 4 a.m and 10 p.m on Sunday will be cancelled.Trains that had commenced journey already prior to the above timelines will run-up to their destinations.The release said that adequate arrangements will be made to facilitate a hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)