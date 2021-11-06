'I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world. Life in plastic, it's fantastic,' -- this line from the famous 'Barbie Girl' song automatically comes to our mind seeing actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post. On Saturday, Janhvi took to the photo-sharing application and shared a string of images from her sister Khushi's 21st birthday bash. In the images, she can be seen dressed up in a hot pink bodycon dress along with a pair of pink heels. She was looking no less than a Barbie doll. Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Crush On Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda is 'One-Sided'.

In her caption, she called herself a 'Barbie baby'. Netizens also agreed and heaped praises on Janhvi. "Beautiful barbie," a fan commented. "New barbie in the town," another one wrote. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ethereal in Bridal Photoshoot and These Pictures Are a Proof.

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Cuties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Speaking of Khushi's dress, she chose to wear a rose pink corset-style dress.In another post, Janhvi penned a cute wish for Khushi, writing "HBD my laddoo baby." Janhvi is three years elder than Khushi. She is currently 24.

