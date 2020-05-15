Jewellery Shops Open in Hubli Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Prices Soared

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): As jewellery shops in Hubli opened on Friday amid coronavirus lockdown, jewellers are finding it difficult to purchase gold due to suspension of export amid the lockdown. Speaking to ANI, a jewellery shop owner said, "Prices have soared up. We are finding it difficult to purchase gold as exporters are not exporting amid lockdown. Already we have fewer customers, they too refuse to buy after we tell them the price.""March, April and May are crucial months to make income during which the lockdown has been imposed. Now this season has already gone. The government has not done anything in specific for us. We also have to pay our bank loan," he added. Meanwhile, 45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,032 on Friday, according to the state Health Department.Out of the total cases, 520 patients are active while 476 patients have been discharged, as of Friday, 12 noon.One patient who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to a non-coronavirus cause. While 35 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

