Jharkhand Police Issue Advisory to Curb Hate Content, Fake News on Social Media

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Stepping up vigilance to curb fake news on coronavirus, the Jharkhand Police on Wednesday issued a set of guidelines for promoting "safe usage" of social media by the citizens.The advisory is aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory content on various social media platforms, such as Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. In its advisory, the state police urged the social media users to not post messages and videos and insult someone which is likely to provoke breach of peace."Do not put anything on your display picture of WhatsApp or status message of WhatsApp or profile picture of Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which can hurt sentiments of any religion, community or caste. Never share any obscene things or sexually explicit content in the group," the police advisory read.People have been asked to report any piece of misinformation, fake news, hate speech or other objectionable content to the police.The social media users have been asked to refrain from liking, re-tweeting or forwarding content which is objectionable."Before posting, forwarding or circulating any news, image, video or meme you receive, check its source and veracity. Refrain from posting, forwarding news and newspaper reports which can spread hatred or breach of peace," the police said. Police also appealed to people not to post details of persons affected by COVID-19 or their relatives or doctors and support staff. According to the Union Health Ministry, 27 people have been detected positive for COVID-19 in the state so far, including two deaths. (ANI)

