Jharkhand Reports Two More COVID-19 Cases, Total 105

Ranchi, Apr 28 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 105, health officials said.

There are 83 active cases in Jharkhand, they said, adding, 19 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Two people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

On Monday, 20 people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand.

