JK Govt for Curbing Illegal Mining Activities During Lockdown

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed officials to take necessary steps to curb the menace of illegal mining during the ongoing lockdown.

The directions were passed by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi during a review of industrial activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When he was informed about illegal mining at a few places, Dwivedi asked officials to discuss the issue with local officials in Jammu and Kashmir divisions and direct them to curbing this menace, an official spokesman said.

Dwivedi asked all head of departments to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach to all people.

Directors, Industries and Commerce, briefed him on the industrial activities in their regions and said all Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines are being adhered to strictly by the unit holders, the spokesman said.

Officials informed the commissioner secretary about various projects and steps they have taken to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

Dwivedi asked the officials to ensure construction activities are prioritized and take special care of migrant labourers.

