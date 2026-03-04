Taylor Swift has officially unveiled the cover artwork for her upcoming limited-edition 7-inch vinyl release of Elizabeth Taylor, set for Record Store Day (RSD) 2026. Embracing a "classic Hollywood glam" aesthetic, the artwork features Swift in a vintage-inspired portrait that pays homage to the legendary actress who served as the song's namesake. Selena Gomez Confirms Taylor Swift’s ‘Dorothea’ Is About Her; Reveals Unreleased Song ‘Family’ and Shared Engagement News.

‘Elizabeth Taylor’ Cover Art for Record Store Day 2026 - See Post

Taylor Swift unveils the ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art ahead of its Record Store Day release. pic.twitter.com/kA0iIN3JFC — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 2, 2026

Taylor Swift Announces ‘Cry My Eyes’ Vinyl

The release, scheduled for April 18, 2026, continues Swift’s long-standing tradition of supporting independent record stores. This year’s exclusive is being released under the title Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter Vinyl, a reference to one of the track’s most popular lyrics.

‘Elizabeth Taylor’ Vinyl Tracklist Revealed

The 7-inch record is a highly anticipated collectible from Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl (2025). The limited-edition pressing will be available exclusively at participating independent record shops while supplies last. The Vinyl Tracklist Includes:

Side A: Elizabeth Taylor (Original Album Version)

Side B: Elizabeth Taylor (So Glamorous Cabaret Version)

The Cabaret Version is a new reinterpretation of the track, which Swift reportedly recorded to further emphasise the theatrical, showgirl themes of her current era.

Fans Hail Taylor Swift’s ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ Vinyl Cover

The cover art reveal sparked an immediate wave of excitement across social media, with fans praising the "timeless" and "intentional" visual direction. "Taylor Swift serving vintage glamour with that Elizabeth Taylor cover art, talk about a timeless vibe! Record Store Day is about to hit peak elegance," one fan noted on X (formerly Twitter). Another reacted, "She’s not just re-releasing - she’s resurrecting icons. April 12th [the RSD list reveal] can’t come soon enough. Vinyl girls stay winning." Critics have noted that the Showgirl Era visuals are among the most cohesive of Swift's career, blending high-fashion editorial photography with cinematic storytelling. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s First Valentine’s Day Celebration After Marriage Is All About Roses, Hot Dogs and Romance (See Pics)

'Showgirl' Album Hits No 1

Elizabeth Taylor was the second track on The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October 2025 and remained atop the chart for 12 weeks. The song itself explores the parallels between Swift's public life and the tumultuous fame of the late film icon, referencing locations like Portofino and the Plaza Athénée. To date, the album has produced two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100- The Fate of Ophelia and Opalite. Fans are speculating that the RSD vinyl release may precede Elizabeth Taylor becoming the album’s third official single.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).