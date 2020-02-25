Justin Beiber Breaks Elvis Presley's Six-decade-old Record

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): Pop sensation Justin Beiber has now become the youngest musician of all time to score seven Number 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 list.According to USA Today, Beiber broke the long-standing record of the pop legend Elvis Presley by earning this honour at a young age of 25, thanks to his latest album "Changes".This is one year less than Presley who achieved this feat with his 1961 album "Blue Hawaii" at the age of 26.Beiber recently took to Twitter in order to express his gratefulness for this milestone.Beiber dropped the album "Changes" this Valentine's Day, which is his first since the year 2015, reported USA Today.Nearly 231,000 copies of the album have been sold as of now.This comes as his fifth studio album to hit the number one spot, apart from two remix albums. (ANI)

