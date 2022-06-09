Kamal Haasan, actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiyam, attended a press meeting in Chennai regarding the success of his new film, Vikram. The actor has confirmed that he will 'contest in next election' of Tamil Nadu. In terms of working with South Indian actor Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan asserted, "I am ready always to act with Rajinikanth. On the part of the direction, it's should be discussed with Lokesh and Rajinikanth and then let you all know." Vikram Song Pathala Pathala: Kamal Haasan’s Massy Dance Moves Are the Highlight of This Energetic Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

The actor boasted that his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam has completed five years and expressed that it has "grown well" over the years. According to the Kamal Haasan, "There is no break with MNM party side. It will continue in its side." Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

The actor is willing to contest in the next Tamil Nadu elections as well.Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is having a taste of success after his latest film Vikram received much appreciation, having an IMDB rating of 9 out of 10. The action-thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles. Vikram hit the screens on June 3, this year.

