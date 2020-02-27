Karaikal-Sri Lanka Ferry Service to Be Introduced Soon:MoS

Puducherry, Feb 27 (PTI) A ferry service would soon be launched between the port at Karaikal and Jaffna in Sri Lanka, as part of Puducherry government's initiative to promote tourism, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

After a meeting at the Chief Secretariat here, he told reporters that the facility would be introduced under Public Private partnership mode.

A committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to territorial government had been formed.

The panel would submit a report on the modalities of operating the ferry service.

He said the Centre would extend full support for the project.

Health and Tourism Minister of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy were among those who had participated in the meeting held to discuss the various features of the proposed ferry service.

