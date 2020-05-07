Karnataka CM Directs Officials to Check Tax Leakages

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed commercial tax department officials to adopt strict measures to control tax leakages, with economic activities restarting in the state after easing of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

He asked officials to initiate action against those using fake E-Way bill, misuse of time given for movement of freight, CMO in a release said.

Yediyurappa reviewed the progress made by Commercial Tax department during the meeting with officials here.

Naturally due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, tax collection have come down, the Chief Minister said and directed officials to take measures to compensate this in the days to come.

He also advised officials to ensure that no businessman was harassed as the economic activities have just restarted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)