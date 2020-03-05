Kashmiri Intellectual Welcomes Lifting of Restrictions on Internet, Social Media in J-K

World. (File Image)

By Ravi KhandelwalGeneva [Switzerland], Mar 5 (ANI): A Kashmiri intellectual and writer has welcomed the step to lift a ban on social media and restoration of broadband internet service by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir.Junaid Qureshi, who also heads an Amsterdam-based think tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said, "Removing of these restrictions is, of course, a very good step. I think these steps should continue."Restrictions were imposed in the Union Territory on August 5 last year after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Junaid, who is attending the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council here in Geneva said, "In the beginning, there might be some security measures or security considerations in putting these restrictions. Now, they have been removed, that's a very good step. I think removing these instructions will contribute definitely towards more peace and harmony. That's definitely a good step".Junaid strongly criticised the recent statement by Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan that Kashmir was a nuclear flash-point in South Asia and the possibility of war between India and Pakistan could not be ruled out.He said, "That's war mongering, that is advocating for getting people killed. I think Prime Minister of so-called Azad Kashmir or PoK is more worried about his own position after these measures being taken in Jammu and Kashmir then he's about Kashmir and Kashmiri people.""Probably, he (Raja Farooq Haider) is thinking that whether he will still be on the title that he is, that's why he's calling for a war, but you need to look towards history as well. Pakistan has never fought a war so he is asking the wrong people. The army of Pakistan has always used proxies in Jammu and Kashmir," he said."In 1947 they used tribals, in 1965 they used so-called Mujahideen. In 1989-90 they used militants, training them across the border and sending them back. So, the Pakistan army is not the right institution to tell them that they should go to war that they will never do. They only used proxies, they don't fight a war themselves. What he is probably trying to say that Pakistan army should increase the proxy warfare in Jammu and Kashmir", said Junaid, who hails from Srinagar," he added.The Kashmiri intellectual said that existing peace in Kashmir does not go in favour of Pakistan's Kashmir policy and all attempts will be made to create instability in the Union Territory.He said, "Pakistan army's cash cow is Jammu and Kashmir. Whether India integrates it, removes Article 370, I don't think it will change the Pakistan army general's mindset. I also don't think it will change jihadi mindset of these jihadi organisations you have there."They are not the ones who read the constitution, they are not the one who reads what people want. Their mindset and their policies are to spread terror and that is not dependent on Article 370 or other constitutional reforms. They will continue doing that," he added. (ANI)

