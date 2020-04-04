Kerala Police Using Drone Cameras to Ensure Lockdown Compliance

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): In a bid to maintain the lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak, Police in Kozhikode is monitoring the situation using drone cameras and making sure that people are not breaking the law. The police have so far arrested 41 persons who were out on a morning walk on Saturday during the lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.The SHO of Town South Police Station informed that the accused were later released on bail. At least 295 cases have been reported in the state so far.Talking about COVID-19 testing, State Health Minister KK Shailaja told ANI: "Nine labs are conducting polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in Kerala. We've received 2000 rapid test kits and will start rapid tests from tomorrow. If a person tests positive in rapid test, we need to confirm it with PCR test."The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 3072 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

