Kerala Police's Motorcycle Brigade Files 65 Cases for Home Quarantine Violations

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 15 (ANI): Kerala Police's 'motorcycle brigade', which was introduced to monitor those under quarantine, on Friday registered 65 cases for home quarantine norm violations, said State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan."Police personnel on bikes will visit those who are kept under home quarantine to check if they are following all norms. 65 cases have been registered today by police for violating home quarantine guidelines," Vijayan said while briefing media persons here.The Chief Minister informed that 16 new cases were reported in Kerala on Friday -- five from Wayanad, four in Malappuram, two each from Alappuzha and Kozhikode, and one each in Kollam, Palakkad and Kasargod districts.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 576 and 80 patients are currently under treatment in different hospitals with Wayanad district having a maximum of 19 patients.As of now, 48,825 persons are under surveillance in different districts across the State. Out of these, 48,287 are quarantined at their homes and 538 are under isolation in hospitals.As many as 122 persons were hospitalised today, the highest number being 36 in Malappuram district followed by 17 in Kozhikode and 16 in Kasaragod.Till date, 42,201 samples have been sent for testing and 40,639 samples have been confirmed with no infection. As part of sentinel surveillance of high exposure group, 4,630 samples were collected separately and tested. Of these, 4,424 samples have tested negative.Chief Minister said that 3,732 people have come from abroad till now and 33,000 migrant workers left from Kerala to other states in trains. (ANI)

