American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Saturday (local time) sympathised with Britney Spears after watching her documentary and also revealed that she suffered from mental torture after extreme public scrutiny while pregnant with daughter North. 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram stories and poured all her heart out for American pop star Britney Spears after watching her struggles been narrated in her documentary 'Framing Britney Spears'. Kim Kardashian To Keep Her California House Post Divorce With Kanye West, Here’s Why.

Through the stories, she said she can now realise how the Grammy-winning songstress felt after the extreme public and media intervention into her private life. "The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram. Kim Kardashian Shares Super Cute Picture of Her Son Psalm on Instagram

The 40-year-old then disclosed that she too had a mental breakdown when she was pregnant with her eldest daughter North. She went on to reveal that she was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably at that time. "I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media," she wrote.

The KKW Beauty mogul also reflected on how looking at photos of herself online or in magazines made her feel insecure. "I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me," she continued. At last the Skims founder also admitted that she always try to channelise her negative thoughts into motivation to keep herself stressfree. But, that time did take a toll on her mental health.

"I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion,"

"You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness," she concluded. She further went on to share some of the magazine covers and memes that surfaced on the internet during her preganancy.

Celebrities and fans of the star were up in arms following the release of the songstress's 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, which was based on how the singer faced downfall in her career and also highlighted about her conservatorship battle. According to Fox News, a New York Times programme also motivated fans of the star to speak out against Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past.

Besides that the programme also concentrated on highlighting those who called for "#FreeBritney" movement for Spears to be released from her conservatorship. However, in February, a judge decided that the singer will continue to remain under a conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co.

