American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, in a sneak peek from Keeping Up With The Kardashians reveals that sister Kendall Jenner slyly returned a series of pricey presents in the past. According to E!News, the sneak peek from the Thursday night (local time) episode showcases the Poosh founder discussing with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian what to buy Kendall for her 25th birthday in November 2020. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Family Time at Disneyland (View Pics).

"So I started her this collection of Hermes China last year for her birthday. I got her like teacups and a teapot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes," Kourtney said. "We called Hermes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her'," she added. Shanna Moakler Removes Tattoo of Ex-Husband Travis Barker’s Name After Kourtney Kardashian Inks ‘I Love You’ on Him.

Khloe is stunned while Kim bites back a laugh. "Stop!" Khloe exclaims.

As per E!News, Kourtney sadly admits, "I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care." Khloe then asks whether Kendall seemed to enjoy the presents when she opened them in the past. "She liked them!" Kourtney promises, confused. Khloe points out that maybe their tastes are just different. "She's young, she's not like...like, we love china because we have like dinner parties," Khloe offers.

"In a few years she'll wish that she had it," Kourtney concludes. She then does talk about an ingenious prank, saying, "I want to be like, 'You think the joke's on me, you keep returning it. The joke's on you because I'm going to keep buying it!'" Kourtney laughs and says, "I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction." E!News reported that in a confessional, Kourtney admits that while it may have been "uncomfortable" for Kendall to tell her she didn't like the Hermes gifts, Kourtney now wants to test Kendall.

"I really just find it funny. I just want to see her opening and pretending this is the greatest gift," she chuckles. Yet perhaps the two sisters have more in common than it seems. Kourtney admits to Kim and Khloe, "I used to be a big returner of items. I don't return anything now. I think the karma of my constant returning may be coming back to me."

