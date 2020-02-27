Kris Jenner Drops Hint on Which of Her Daughters Will Next Have a Child

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 27 (ANI): Kris Jenner recently appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show where she gave some ideas for who might expand the family next. According to E!News, the famed matriarch got to playing a game with the comedian called 'Keeping Up With the Blank,' that featured prompts like "When I call ____, they never pick up," to which she answered, "Kylie [Jenner]." Even juicier questions were in the store, notably, "My next grandchild will come from ____." To which Kris initially answered, "Kourtney [Kardashian], or maybe Kylie...what do you think? I think Kourtney."Then, she added, "Maybe Kendall [Jenner]."Kourtney is a mom of three and Kylie has daughter Stormi Webster. Kendall meanwhile is the only Kardashian-Jenner child without any kids. Kris's 'Kylie' prompted DeGeneres to bring up the makeup mogul's relationship status with Travis Scott. Since last October, the two have been on a break.On which Jenner clarified, "I don't know if they're back together, they're just great co-parenters."Earlier this month, a source to E!News told, "the duo are getting along well and parenting together every day They are always together and there is so much love between them with Stormi. It's hard to imagine they won't get back together officially. You can see they still love each other and want to be close."For her favourite grandchild of the day, Jenner's response came as "I saw her right before I came here, so it's Dream [Kardashian]." (ANI)

