Kulandai Vadivelu Joins TVS Electronics as CFO

Chennai, Apr 6 (PTI): TVS Electronics, a major player in electronic peripherals, on Monday announced the appointment of A Kulandai Vadivelu as its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

"..Vadivelu has joined as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from April 6", TVS Electronics said in a regulatory filing.

He would be working as per the 'work from home' policy of the company till the lockdown for containment of COVID19 was removed by the government, it said.

In an earlier notification, the company said it continues to halt the operations at its manufacturing facilities and offices till April 14, in view of the COVID19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown announced by the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)