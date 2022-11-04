Reports confirm that south superstar Rajinikanth is to play a cameo in the upcoming film titled Laal Salaam. This movie will be directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran (Lyca Productions), The film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead while its music will be given by maestro AR Rahman. ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth Has a Pakistani Doppelganger and You Should Totally Check Him Out! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

BIG NEWS: Aishwarya Rajinikanth to direct Vishnu Vishal in her new film to be produced by Lyca Productions. Superstar Rajinikanth to play an extended cameo in the film. pic.twitter.com/udwXvaLUs6 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 4, 2022

