Latest News | 100 Students Selected as Interns for AAP's Election Campaign in Jungpura: Sisodia

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said 100 students have joined an internship programme, where they will assist in the election war room in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls and support his campaign for the Jangpura constituency.
According to a statement, around 1,000 students from across India applied for the internship and 100 were selected to manage various aspects of the election campaign, including war rooms, back rooms, research rooms, conducting field research, campaigning, and interacting with people.
The internship programme, titled 'Internship with Manish Sisodia', was launched on December 21 to provide young people with a practical understanding of how elections are conducted, how leaders operate, and how democracy functions as a powerful tool.
Sisodia said, "I had posted on social media that I am contesting elections from Jangpura and would love for the youth, especially college students, to join me and do an internship."
