New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounte

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

This is the fifth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

While the cases gradually dipped in the preceding three days -- July 11 (1,781), July 12 (1,574) and July 13 (1,246), on Tuesday it saw a marginal rise to 1,606.

The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 18,664, down from 19,017 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,411 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,446 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,15,346.

Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued with illustrative list of interventions involving end-to-end hospital management of COVID-19 patients, to ensure quality patient care services, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 93,236 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 15,413 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,650, all of them adding to 21,063, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday was 37,574, it said.

On Tuesday, the number of containment zones stood at 657.

