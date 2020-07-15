Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be once again made available for flash sale in the Indian market today. The sale will commence at 12 PM IST, via Amazon India & Mi.com. The handset was launched in India this April. The smartphone will be offered with double data benefits with Rs 298 & Rs 398 unlimited packs, 5 percent discount for customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & more. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 20; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the handset will be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the mobile phone sports a 32MP front snapper.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The handset will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black shades. The sleek-looking phone is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support & runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. Additionally, the mobile phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, infrared, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 16,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB model costs Rs 18,999. The 8GB & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 19,999. Only 64GB & 128GB storage variants will be available on Amazon India.

