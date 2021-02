Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 24 (PTI): Over 2 kgs of gold have been seized from ambulance drivers who allegedly stole the yellow metal from the body of an accident victim, Telangana police said on Wednesday

Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana told reporters that 2.3 kgs of gold ornaments were seized from the drivers Tajuddin and Gujjula Laxma Reddy of Kamanpur mandal in Peddapalli district.

Two gold merchants - Kotha Srinivas Rao and Kotha Rambabu of Narsaraopet in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, along with two others, were going from Guntur to Godavarikhani by car and carrying the ornaments.

When they neared Godavarikhani, their car met with an accident, killing Rao on the spot and grievously injuring Rambabu and the driver Santhosh. The other person in the car escaped unhurt.

While shifting Santhosh to a hospital, the ambulance drivers Rajender and Chand found 3.3 kg of gold ornaments and handed them over to the police.

Rambabu was shifted in another ambulance to a hospital in Godavarikhani but he died on the way. Taking advantage of this, Tajuddin and Gujjula Laxma Reddy stole 2.3 kg of gold from the body.

Later, on a complaint from the family members of Rambabu, the police interrogated Tajuddin and Gujjula Laxma Reddy and found the stolen gold.

The police arrested the two who would be produced before a local court on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)