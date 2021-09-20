Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a two-day Vanijya Utsav (festival of commerce) in Vijayawada on Tuesday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to with the theme of 'Showcasing India as a Rising Economic Force'.

The event would act as a curtain-raiser to achieve the target of doubling exports from AP by the year 2030, state Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on the eve of the Vanijya Utsav.

AP is currently ranked No. 4 in India in exports, shipping merchandise worth 16 billion USD in 2020-21.

The state is active in realising its targets set by the Centre and aims to double the exports by 2030, according to the Minister.

The Indian missions abroad would participate in the event virtually, while foreign missions in India would attend the event in Vijayawada.

"They will get first-hand knowledge of the efforts made by the state government to promote trade and commerce. A trade exhibition is also planned focusing on the products exportable from the state," Goutham Reddy added.

State Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Union Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary S Suresh Kumar and others will attend.

