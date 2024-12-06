New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Around 2 lakh cybersecurity incidents pertaining to government organisations were reported in 2023, Parliament was informed on Friday.

According to the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, a total of 204,844 cybersecurity-related occurrences were reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in 2023.

This marks a 6.4 per cent increase from 192,439 incidents in the preceding year.

The government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and has taken measures to enhance the cyber security posture and prevent cyber-attacks, the minister said.

"The policies of the Government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe and trusted and accountable internet for its users," he said.

The State has given directions to all central ministries/departments and States/UTs to appoint Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to deal with cyber security matters, he said.

Additionally, it has established the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) for the protection of critical information infrastructure in the country under the provisions of section 70A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

