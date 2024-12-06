Delhi, December 6: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for Universal Account Number (UAN) activation and Aadhaar-bank account seeding under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme. The extension provides employees an additional 15 days to complete the process, which is essential for receiving the scheme’s direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Previously, the deadline was November 30, 2024, as stated in an earlier EPFO circular. The fresh circular, issued on December 4, confirmed the extension to facilitate seamless access to the ELI scheme for employees.

The ELI scheme, part of the Union Budget 2024-25, aims to create over 2 crore jobs within two years by incentivising employers and employees through three sub-schemes targeting formal job creation and wage support.

How to Activate UAN?

UAN activation is necessary for accessing EPFO’s online services and managing Provident Fund (PF) accounts. The steps are:

Visit the EPFO Member Portal and click “Activate UAN” under “Important Links.” Enter UAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Agree to Aadhaar OTP verification and click “Get Authorization PIN.” Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Upon successful verification, you will receive a password on your registered mobile number.

This activation enables employees to access PF passbooks, file claims, update personal details, and track transactions online, eliminating physical visits to EPFO offices.

What’s the Last Date for Employees Availing Benefits Under the ELI Scheme?

Employees must complete UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding by December 15, 2024, to receive DBT benefits under the ELI scheme. This initiative incentivises job creation and provides monetary support to employers and first-time employees in the formal sector.

The ELI scheme includes benefits such as wage support, EPFO contribution reimbursements, and job creation incentives for employees earning up to INR 1 lakh per month.

