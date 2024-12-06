Delhi, December 6: The Ministry of Finance recently clarified in Parliament that the formation of the 8th Pay Commission is “presently not under consideration.” This has fueled speculation that the government may introduce an alternative mechanism to revise the salaries of central government employees and pensions of retirees, last revised in 2016.

Employee unions believe that while the pay commission remains the preferred method, the government could devise another process for salary revision. Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), said, “If the government has any other plan for salary revision, they should hold discussions with us. However, our demand is still firm for the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission.” 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Govt Employees Set to Cross INR 50,000? Know Details.

The NC-JCM, an official platform led by the Union Cabinet Secretary to resolve disputes between employees and the government, has yet to convene its next meeting. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers echoed this sentiment, stating that if no 8th pay commission announcement is made in the Union Budget 2026, the possibility of a new mechanism cannot be ruled out. 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will 8th CPC Be Implemented? Finance Ministry Answers.

The NC-JCM meeting, originally scheduled for November, was postponed after the transfer of the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training. Unions now expect the meeting to take place in December, where clarity on salary revision measures may emerge.

Rupak Sarkar, President of the Confederation, remarked, “We hope things will become clear in the upcoming NC-JCM meeting.” Unions insist that any new mechanism replacing 8th pay commission must address the pressing need for salary and pension revisions to account for inflation and rising costs.

