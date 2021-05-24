Leh, May 24 (PTI) Ladakh has registered two more coronavirus deaths and 130 new infections, taking the tally to 17,407 and toll to 178, officials said on Monday.

The latest fatalities were reported from Leh on Sunday.

Leh has accounted for 130 deaths and Kargil 48, officials said, quoting the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services.

Out of the new cases, 118 were in Leh and 12 in Kargil. The active cases stands at 1,522 -- 1,304 in Leh and 218 in Kargil.

A total of 122 more patients have recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 15,707. PTI

