Malkangiri (Odisha), Oct 9 (PTI) Two siblings drowned in a pond in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Is Your Love Life Costing You Six Figures?.

The incident took place at Manga village under the Podakonda panchayat when six-year-old Rajeswari Padiami and three-year-old Sivani slipped into the pond, a police officer said.

Also Read | John Lajara, Continues To Redefine Industry Expectations From Downtown New York.

The minors were playing near the village waterbody when their parents were busy with work there.

"Unfortunately, the girls slipped into the pond and drowned. Local villages took them to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)