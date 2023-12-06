Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were arrested and 1 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday, police said.

Pipal Singh and Sonu, both residents of Ferozepur, were nabbed by the counterintelligence wing and state special operation cell, Fazilka near Khilcha village, they said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that two packets of heroin were sent by Pakistani smugglers through a drone, police said.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force recovered 550 grams of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district.

Acting on specific information, the BSF troops in a joint operation with the Punjab Police recovered a packet of heroin from a sugarcane field in Dugri village, a BSF spokesperson said.

