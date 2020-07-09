Hyderabad, July 9 (PTI) An Inspector of Police and an Assistant Sub-Inspector were on Thursday "caught red handed" by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 1.20 lakh bribe for an official favour.

A trap was laid and the two were caught in the Shabad police station premises in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district when they demanded and accepted the bribe amount for providing police protection and to implement a court order, an ACB release said here.

The policemen performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, it said.

