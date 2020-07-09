New Delhi, July 9: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday announced its entry into the premium smartphone segment with the new X-series in India which will be manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility. Under the X-series, the smartphone maker will launch X50 and X50 Pro smartphones which will feature professional-grade camera technology. Vivo Y70 Smartphone's Prices & Specifications Leaked, Reportedly to Be Launched Soon.

"With a growing appetite for premium smartphones, consumers are looking for a premium device that elevates their smartphone experience. We believe that Vivo has built a strong brand-value in India. It's the right time to expand our product offering," Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, in a statement.

No need to stop the fun for a capture! #PhotographyRedefined The Gimbal Camera System with Motion AF tracking is exactly what you need to match your every move. Steady gets a new meaning with the #vivoX50Series. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/XJZ2ey1Fkd — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 8, 2020

The upcoming camera-centric X-series, to be unveiled soon, will address the evolving needs of photography enthusiasts. The smartphone brand has also adopted a new 'Smart Retail' model to enable business continuity for its pan-India retail network.

"We are hopeful that our entry into the premium smartphone segment will change the benchmark in mobile photography," Marya added. "The purpose of this new model was that while stores are opening and retailers are going back to business, there are some customers who do not want to go to the store. "This model is for them. Customers can send in their Vivo product-related queries to retailers and then we will call them, understand the requirement, suggest a phone and finally, the sale will be executed," Marya explained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).