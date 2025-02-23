Pilibhit (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Two wild elephants have caused major damage to the crops of farmers in the Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The elephants have trampled over hundreds of acres of wheat and sugarcane crops in Sirsa, Sardah and Goyal Colony, he added.

Ranger of Mala Range, Robin Kumar, said that these two elephants have separated from their herd and come to the populated area.

As soon as the information was received, the forest department team reached the spot, he added.

Kumar said the villagers have been asked to remain alert.

The forest department team is constantly monitoring the situation. The damage caused to the farmers is being assessed, he added.

